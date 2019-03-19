Disaster drill set for March 20 at school in north Bossier

Wednesday, March 20, 2019, the first responder community will converge on W.T. Lewis Elementary for an extensive disaster training exercise.

By organizing and training collectively, Bossier emergency responders work to execute effective plans that save lives in emergencies.

The goal of these exercises is to build coordination protocols and procedures among various campus/facility managers and first responder agencies.

In concert with the school board’s emergency coordinators and school leaders, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Benton Fire District, Bossier Parish Emergency Medical Services, Louisiana State Police, and Bossier Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness will implement emergency disaster procedures during a mock crisis on the school campus located on Modica Lott Road in northern Bossier City. The campus is closed for spring break.

Volunteer role players from Bossier Parish Community College, Louisiana State University – Shreveport, Civil Air Patrol, Barksdale Air Force Base, community medical facilities, churches, non-profit organizations, and other facility managers in the Bossier community looking to improve their campus’ disaster response plans are participating in this realistic drill.

The drill will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to last for approximately two and half hours. Those in the area may see smoke, hear the sound of simulated gun fire, and see volunteers running from the building or being assisted by first responders. Do not be alarmed as it is only a drill.

Emergency response drills, such as these, have been conducted at Bossier High School in 2014, Bossier Parish Community College in 2016, Louisiana Boardwalk in 2017, and Bossier Parish Libraries in 2018 and 2019.