Homeowners and renters in the Shreveport and Bossier City areas affected by last year’s floods can find resources and get answers to their questions about recovery at a Disaster Recovery Resource Fair being held from 2 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, at Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, 71101.

The event is free to the public.

The Fair is a “one-stop-shop” where homeowners and renters can find valuable information and guidance from federal, state, local and non-profit agencies with a role in disaster recovery. Participants include the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development; FEMA; USDA; the State of Louisiana; Cities of Shreveport and Bossier City; Louisiana Housing Corporation; legal aid organizations and many others.

“I’m especially glad to see this fair come to Shreveport as it makes it way around the state,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler, a member of the Governor’s Flood Recovery Task Force. “We had many people here who were severely impacted by the March 2016 floods and I encourage anyone in need of assistance to come out to Riverview Hall this Thursday.”

Homeowners and renters affected by floods can get answers to their questions about:

Housing resources

Flood insurance

Foreclosure prevention

Unemployment

Title issuance and successions

Legal services

Disaster Tax Relief

Rebuilding safer and stronger

Various types of loans

And much more

The event is open to the public and parking is free. American Sign Language interpreters, as well as Spanish language translators, will be available. For more information or directions, call the Louisiana Housing Corporation at 888-454-2001.

A similar event is being planned in Monroe on Saturday, January 28, at the Monroe Public Safety Center. Information can be obtained for this fair at the same 888-454-2001 number.