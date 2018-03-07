Note: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Taylor Bell, Huntington
Destiny Thomas, Bossier
Emily Ward, Benton
Bre Rodgers, Minden
Qua Chambers, Benton
MVP — Taylor Bell, Huntington
COACH OF THE YEAR — Mary Ward, Benton
SECOND TEAM
Mykahlah Johnson, Huntington
Derrica Gilbert, Minden
Draunatika Thomas, Bossier
Deborah Ford, BTW
Tytianna Wynn, BTW
HONORABLE MENTION
Jada Anderson – Benton, Abbie Wynn – Benton, Dana Wainwright – Benton, Chloe Walker – Bossier, Traciona Russell – Bossier, Kelcee Marshall – Bossier, Chrishawna Jones – Bossier, Lataria Smith – BTW, Nyeisha Robinson – BTW, Destinee Moore – BTW, Jasymne Dawson – Huntington, Amber Bishop Golston – Huntington, ShaTera Batton – Minden, Destini Powell – Minden, Whitney Aubrey – Minden, Sha Whiting – Minden, Taylor Banks – Minden, Izany Hewitt – Northwood, Waynette Baker – Northwood, Alexus Bishop – Northwood, Britlyn Garrett – North DeSoto, Neicy Kendrick – Woodlawn, Johnesha Wilson – Woodlawn, Alana Jones – Woodlawn