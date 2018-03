Note: The All-District team was sent by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Trent Ivy, Airline, Sr.

Malik Cooper, Evangel, Sr.

TJ Robinson, Airline, Jr.

Latreavin Black, Southwood, Sr.

Justin Holmes, Evangel, Sr.

MVP — Trent Ivy, Airline

COACH OF THE YEAR — Chris White, Airline

SECOND TEAM

Ty Hubbard, Parkway, Sr.

Yancey Kelly, Southwood, Sr.

Chrstian Richard, Byrd, Sr.

Fred Lemons, Airline, Jr.

Sheldon Dudley, Parkway, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Airline — Jon Jenkins, Sr. Byrd — Jacoby Thomas, Sr.; Eddie Lee, Sr.; Josh Wiggins, Jr. Captain Shreve — Marveon Porter, Fr. Evangel — J’vonte Evans, Sr. Haughton — Mario Cook, Sr.; Killian Melena, So. Parkway — Gabe Larry, Fr. Southwood — Rod Stinson, Jr. Christian Caldwell, So.