NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Sam Millitello, Byrd

Forward — Gabe Smith, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Forward — Slayte Taylor, ASH

Midfield — Keaton Love, Airline, Sr.

Midfield — Ridha Alkaabi, Pineville, Jr.

Midfield — Dennis Palacious, West Monroe, Sr.

Midfield — Ethan Patton, Byrd

Defender — Zach Clear, Pineville, So.

Defender — Gabe Miciotto, Byrd

Defender — Parker Andries, ASH, Sr.

Defender — Gage Simpson, Captain Shreve

Goalkeeper — Jonathan Price, ASH

Overall MVP — Isaac Morris, Byrd

Offensive MVP — Dylan Foxworth, ASH, Jr.

Defensive MVP — Joseph Lattier, Captain Shreve

Goalkeeper MVP — Brandon Cespiva, Pineville, Jr.

Coach of the Year — Gary McCormick

SECOND TEAM

Forwards — Luke LeMere, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Lanzel Burton, West Monroe, So.; Josh Nelson, Pineville, Jr. Midfield — Christian Wilson, Pineville, Sr.; Robert Roy, ASH; Brett Bolton, ASH; Jack Walker, Byrd; Cayden Reynolds, ASH, Jr. Defenders — Gumarus Walker, Airline, Sr.; Garrett May, West Monroe, So.; Abel Turrubiartes, ASH; Hank Elmajian, Byrd

HONORABLE MENTION

Southwood — Brandon Pierce, Cedric Thomas, Abner Perez. Airline — Nathan Grace, Cole Edwards, Nick Jump, Adam Bihler. Byrd — Carson Jones, Nick Whitton, Connor Terry, Christian Semon. Pineville — Jackson Robison, Jonathan Bolyer, Reese Weeks. West Monroe — Josh Webber, Jakob Christiansen, Carlos Gomez. Captain Shreve — Talon Young, Wes Goins, Will Adcock, Ahmad Ali. ASH — James Theus, Jay Piland, Andrew Bolton.