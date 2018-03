Note: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Hannah Haworth, Captain Shreve, So.

Forward — Anna Cranford, West Monroe, Jr.

Forward — Ainsley White, ASH, Jr.

Forward — Taylor Dixon, Southwood, Jr.

Midfield — Riley Walker, Byrd, Jr.

Midfield — Summer Netterville, Byrd, Jr.

Midfield — Mary Grace Dupuy, West Monroe, Sr.

Midfield — Savannah Hennon, West Monroe, Sr.

Midfield — Mary Helen Vanhoy, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Midfield — Courtney Hebert, ASH, Jr.

Midfield — Katelyn Watts, Airlne, Jr.

Defender — Jessica Boldenow, Byrd, Jr.

Defender — Emma Tamplin, Byrd, So.

Defender — Aimee Calloway, Captain Shreve, So.

Defender — Abby Lee, West Monroe, Jr.

Defender — Avery Meeks, Airline, So.

Goalie — Therese Miller, West Monroe, Sr.

Overall MVP — Eva Paul, Byrd, Sr.

Offensive MVP — Allison Cannon, Byrd, Sr.

Defensive MVP — Megan Povirk, West Monroe, Sr.

Coach of the Year — Lisa Levermann, Byrd

SECOND TEAM

Forwards — Raquel Aycock, Pineville, Sr.; Ellis Bryan, Byrd, Jr.; Lindsey Donlan, Airline, Jr. Midfield — Laiken Erwin, Pineville, Sr.; Kaitlyn Elliot, ASH Jr.; Addison Mosura, Airline, Sr.; Regan Todd, Byrd, Jr.; Gracie Barbe, ASH, Sr. Defenders — Abigail Marcotte, Pineville, So.; Laura Beth Moore, West Monroe, Sr.; Tyanna Spencer, Southwood, Sr.; Anna Gregory, Southwood, Sr.; Caroline Manzer, ASH, Sr.; Madalyn Mayer, Pineville, Sr. Goalie —

Emma Robinson, Pineville, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pineville — Alaina Parham, Grace Bell. Airline — Lauren Koertge, Mallory Ganey, Abbie Neuman. Captain Shreve — Keslie Payne, Laney Fouts, Annika Tichenor. West Monroe — Kimmie Ballance, Conner Bacon, McKenzie Foster. Byrd — Alex Stevens, Emily Witt, Madelyn Graham. ASH — Breanna Price, Cailey Difulco, Georgia Manzer.