The Dixie Junior Boys and Boys state baseball tournaments start Saturday at Walbrook Park.

The double-elimination tournaments could run through July 26.

The Junior Boys (13-year-olds) tournament features eight teams — Bossier, Richland, Ruston, Monroe, Gonzalez, Concordia Parish, Jefferson Parish RD East and Union Parish.

The Boys (14-year-olds) tournament features 10 teams — Bossier, Ponchatoula, Jena, Ruston, Richland, Gonzalez, Monroe, Sulphur, Jefferson Parish RD West and Ward 10.

The Bossier 13s open play against Gonzalez on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The Bossier 14s face Sulphur at 10:35 a.m. Saturday.

Last year, Bossier swept the state tournaments.

The Bossier 14s went on to win the Dixie Boys World Series in Pineville.

The winners of this year’s Junior Boys and Boys tournaments advance to their respective World Series tournaments in Bluffton, S.C. Both events start Aug. 5.

Members of the Bossier 13s team are Caleb Hemmings, Hayden Smith, Jackson Crafton, John Matthew Swaim, Sam Dominick, Triston Hargrave, Kynner Miller, Keegan Lehr, Collin Saunders and Konley Killian.

The manager is Eddie Fitzpatrick. The coach is Eric Swaim.

Members of the Bossier 14s team are Hunter Delcomyn, Hayden Knotts, Connor Norcross, Austin Berry, Samuel Szwak, Lucas McCain, Dalton Ogletree, Brady Norcross, Tyler Taylor, Hunter Holder and Yancey Upchurch.

The manager is Joshua Delcomyn. Coaches are Steven Knotts and Steve Taylor.