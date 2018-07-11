The Bossier All-Stars won the Dixie Youth Baseball 9s state championship earlier this week in Monroe.

Bossier went undefeated in the three-day tournament. Bossier also didn’t lose a game in the District 4 tournament and has an eight-game winning streak in tournament play.

Bossier qualified for the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional World Series July 20-23 in Center, Texas.

In the state tournament, Bossier defeated Gonzalez 11-3, Morgan City 16-4 and Monroe 5-2 to win Bracket A. They downed Bracket B champion Pineville 7-4 for the title.

Members of the state championship team are Dane Roberson, Malachi Zeigler, Lucas Cox, Colt Beaty, Rowan Porter, Nanthanael Candley, Colby Donaldson, Brady Williams, Max Fisher, Eli Washington, Kent Lolley and Jackson Haegele.

The head coach is David Haegele. Assistant coaches are John Donaldson, Cedric Washington and David Beaty.

NOTE: Submit tournament results, game results, team rosters, team photos and action shots to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com