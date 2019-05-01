Donald Eugene Crump, Jr.

Haughton, LA – Donald Eugene Crump, Jr. of Haughton, LA passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1972 to Donald Eugene and Linda Henson Crump in Shreveport, LA.

He is mother, Linda Crump of Haughton, LA; and many other family and friends.

Don Crump was preceded in death by his father; uncles, George Everette Crump, Ronald Eugene Crump; and aunt, Katherine Crump Coleman.

No services are planned at this time.

