Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, has announced a significant advancement in the I-20/I-220 Interchange into Barksdale Air Force Base Project in Bossier Parish.

After extensive review of submitted statements of qualifications, DOTD has invited three design-build proposers to advance to the Request for Proposal (RFP) phase of the design-build procurement for the project. Those invited are James Construction Group, LLC; Gilchrist ConstructionCompany, LLC; and PCL Civil Constructors, Inc.

“This project will provide greatly needed direct access from the I-20/I-220 interchange into Barksdale Air Force Base, a globally significant military installation,” said Wilson. “I am very confident that the teams selected will provide quality proposals for DOTD to consider.

“Given the department is procuring two design-build projects and one public private partnership simultaneously, our staff is performing very well and ahead of schedule, Wilson added.”

With the Governor’s support, DOTD pursued approval of the Louisiana Joint Transportation Committee to utilize the design build contracting process. This will expedite project delivery by combining the design and construction phases. Recommendation to advertise and solicit for the BAFB project was approved Jan. 31 of this year.

Each short-listed proposer will be invited to submit a proposal identifying its ability to plan, design, construct and control the project in order to provide a quality product on, or ahead of, schedule for the anticipated budget.

“With $13.9 billion backlog, DOTD under this administration will continue to pursue alternative means of funding and contracting to demonstrate what can be accomplished through innovation and working with private industry, local government and our federal partners,” Wilson said.

This and other critical infrastructure projects will be funded with the state’s first issuance of GARVEE bonds, which are special bonds that are repaid using federal funds allocated to Louisiana. DOTD has received the three approvals required by the Legislature to begin to access these bonds.

Estimated cost for the project is $80 to $95 million. The successful proposal will be identified when opened publicly in early 2019. Contract execution and Notice to Proceed is anticipated by April 2019.

