On Wednesday, July 18 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., one lane of the LA 2 (Miller’s Bluff) bridge over the Red River in Bossier Parish, approximately 3.3 miles East of US 71, will be closed for routine bridge inspection.

This closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the bridge inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using I-49 to LA 1 to I-220 to LA 3 to LA 2.

This work will be performed weather permitting.

