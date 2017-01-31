The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at 7:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., the LA 2 Bridge over Red River, in Bossier Parish, near Plain Dealing, approximately 3.30 miles east of the junction US 71 and approximately 3.30 miles west of the junction of LA 537 will be reduced to one lane of traffic for approximately four (4) days for bridge inspection.

Alternate Route: This closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone. Larger vehicles must detour using US 71, I-220, LA 3 and LA 2.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way To Geaux Application for iphone or android devices or the DOTD Facebook page.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.