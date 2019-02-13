DOTD announces project to overlay Texas Street in Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Tuesday a project to improve nearly seven miles of U.S. 80 (Texas Street) from near the Texas Street Bridge to the Flat River in Bossier Parish.

The $6.4 million project went to bid in November 2018, with the contract awarded to Best-Yet Builders, LLC. It will include deep patching to address areas under the roadway surface, as well as a mill and overlay to greatly improve the driving experience through the busy corridor.

Work is expected to begin in late February 2019, with an anticipated completion of late 2019, weather permitting.

Due to the high traffic volume along the commercial and residential corridor, careful consideration is given to construction projects, and lane closures will be mostly restricted to nighttime.

The contractor is expected to begin work on the west end of the project, near the foot of the Texas Street Bridge, and progress to the east.