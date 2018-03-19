DOTD announces upcoming lane closures on I-20

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced to lane closures on Interstate 20.

DOTD advises motorists that on Wednesday, March 28 the inside eastbound lane of I-20 around mile marker 0.9 at the Cross Bayou Relief Bridge near the Texas state line in Caddo Parish will be closed.

This closure is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is necessary for guardrail repair.

Alternate Route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: Oversized load widths of a maximum of 16 feet will be able to pass through the lane closure.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

On Thursday, March 29 the inside eastbound lane of I-20 around 0.5 miles east of Exit 47 (Minden) at the Cooley Branch Bridge in Webster Parish will be closed.

This closure is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is necessary for guardrail repair.

Alternate Route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: Oversized load widths of a maximum of 16 feet will be able to pass through the lane closure.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active work zone.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.