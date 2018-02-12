DOTD to close one eastbound lane on Shreveport-Barksdale bridge

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 23, one eastbound lane of the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge (LA 3032) over the Red River will be closed.

This closure is scheduled to last from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and is necessary for the inspection of bridge components.

Alternate Route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed weather permitting.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active work zone.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.