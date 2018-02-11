DOTD prepared for possible wintry weather in NWLA

BOSSIER CITY, La. – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that personnel in District 04 (NWLA Region) are prepared for the possibility of wintry precipitation moving into the region Sunday, February 11, 2018.

Crews are scheduled to begin scouting certain routes across the District this evening to assess road conditions.

DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving, especially on bridges and overpasses as freezing rain and sleet moves into the area. Please be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.

District personnel will continue to monitor the forecast and make appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

During winter weather conditions, motorists should adhere to the following driving safety tips:

• Drive slowly and carefully.

• Avoid driving while distracted.

• Always allow for extra driving time.

• Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

• Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

• Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and their equipment.

• Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

From the National Weather Service in Shreveport:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

251 PM CST Sun Feb 11 2018

…Hazardous travel conditions due to ice and sleet accumulation

possible through this evening…

Sevier-Howard-Little River-Miller-McCurtain-Red River-Bowie-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-Cass-Wood-Upshur-Marion-Smith-Gregg-

Harrison-Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of De Queen, Nashville, Mineral Springs,

Dierks, Ashdown, Texarkana, Idabel, Broken Bow, Clarksville,

Bogata, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,

Lone Star, Naples, Omaha, Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer,

Big Sandy, Jefferson, Tyler, Longview, Marshall, Jacksonville,

Rusk, and Henderson

251 PM CST Sun Feb 11 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet will

continue through this evening. A glaze of ice accumulation of

around a few hundredths of an inch is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The ice will result in very slick

conditions on area roadways, especially elevated surfaces such

as bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain

will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads.

Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.