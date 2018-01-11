The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that personnel in northwest Louisiana are prepared for the slight possibility of wintry precipitation overnight and into Friday.
Crews are scheduled to begin scouting certain routes across the District early Friday morning to assess road conditions as temperatures drop to freezing and below.
Pre-treatment of bridges and overpasses with the application of salt will occur during that time. DOTD advises motorists to use extra caution while driving and please be on the lookout for crews and their equipment as this process gets underway. Be particularly aware of slow-moving salt spreader trucks on interstate routes.
District personnel will continue to monitor the forecast and make appropriate decisions to ensure roadways are safe for travel.
During winter weather conditions, motorists should adhere to the following driving safety tips:
• Drive slowly and carefully.
• Avoid driving while distracted.
• Always allow for extra driving time.
• Reduce speeds when visibility is low.
• Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.
• Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and their equipment.
• Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.