DOTD says south Bossier bridges in trouble

State Department of Transportation and Development inspectors are currently taking a look at Bossier Parish bridges and according to parish engineer Butch Ford, some findings in south Bossier need to be addressed.
“Inspectors called us about some issues with some of our long bridges,” Ford told members of the parish police jury Wednesday. “We have to determine how we deal with an issue where we have one house on the other side of a bayou and a bridge that’s going to cost more than a million dollars to rebuild.”
Ford suggested the jury’s subdivision committee discuss the bridges at a meeting prior to the Dec. 19 regular meeting.
“We can let DOTD finish their inspections and determine what we need to do,” he said.
Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said the police jury would need to consider the cost of repairs and upkeep versus the needs of the public that may be impacted by closing a particular bridge.
“At some point we have to do a cost benefit analysis,” Jackson said. “We don’t have millions of dollars sitting in some fund to repair bridges that have no significant utility. Some thoroughfares need to remain open, but this jury has to make that determination.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members also:
- Adopted the $126.5 million 2019 Bossier Parish Police Jury operating budget.
- Approved plats of the proposed development of Timber Ridge Subdivision, Unit No. 2, and the proposed Legacy Parks Common Area Plat, for Redwood Place, Belle Rose and Cattail Pointe areas.
- Approved applications for renewal of Bossier Parish beer/liquor licenses for 2019, approved by the health department. (Approved by the Sheriff’s department.)
- Reappointed Mr. Grady Lee and Mr. Gary Horton to the East Central Bossier Parish Fire District No. 1 Board of Commissioners for two-year terms each, terms to expire December 31, 2020.
- Denied request of Muddy Waters Sports Bar & Grill for letter of no objection to selling alcohol and beer at Muddy Waters Sports Bar & Grill, 5000 Benton Road, Suite 15, Bossier City, LA, at a special fundraiser event for 22Kill, a Veterans’ Foundation, during the New Orleans Saints versus Pittsburg Stealers football game on December 23, 2018, from 12:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.
- Denied request of Muddy Waters Sports Bar & Grill for a letter of no objection to the selling of alcohol and beer at Muddy Waters Sports Bar & Grill, 5000 Benton Road, Suite 15, Bossier City, LA, at a special event for the New Orleans Saints versus Carolina Panthers football game on December 30, 2018, from 12:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.
- Approved request from American Tower Corporation for amendments to a Site Lease for certain tracts of land for a cell tower.
- Approved change orders for Commerce Drive Extension, Phase 3, Project No. 2018-524 and for State Project No. H.003845.6-R1 Bossier North/South Corridor Swan Lake Road (I-220 to Flat River).