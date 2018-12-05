DOTD says south Bossier bridges in trouble

State Department of Transportation and Development inspectors are currently taking a look at Bossier Parish bridges and according to parish engineer Butch Ford, some findings in south Bossier need to be addressed.

“Inspectors called us about some issues with some of our long bridges,” Ford told members of the parish police jury Wednesday. “We have to determine how we deal with an issue where we have one house on the other side of a bayou and a bridge that’s going to cost more than a million dollars to rebuild.”

Ford suggested the jury’s subdivision committee discuss the bridges at a meeting prior to the Dec. 19 regular meeting.

“We can let DOTD finish their inspections and determine what we need to do,” he said.

Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said the police jury would need to consider the cost of repairs and upkeep versus the needs of the public that may be impacted by closing a particular bridge.

“At some point we have to do a cost benefit analysis,” Jackson said. “We don’t have millions of dollars sitting in some fund to repair bridges that have no significant utility. Some thoroughfares need to remain open, but this jury has to make that determination.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members also: