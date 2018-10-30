DOTD to hold public meeting for I-220/I-20 BAFB Interchange project in Bossier Parish

A public meeting is being held next week to update the public on the status of the new gate access to Barksdale Air Force Base off the I-220/20 interchange.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is partnering with the City of Bossier, Bossier Parish, Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments (NLCOG), and BAFB to provide the public with project updates and present preliminary design features of the project concept.

The meeting will be Monday, Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center’s Bodcau Room, 620 Benton Rd., Bossier City.

DOTD and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are nearing completion of the concept engineering and environmental process for proposed improvements to the I-220/I-20 interchange and addition of BAFB access road in Bossier.

The purpose of the proposed improvements is to enhance the operational characteristics and capacity of the interchange in conjunction with the development of a direct access roadway to Barksdale Air Force Base. The proposed project improvements address continuity of access to the interchange for BAFB, operational improvements for vehicular access to BAFB, and reduction in congestion at the existing BAFB access points. The approximate length of the proposed project is approximately 1.1 miles from north of I-20 to south of the KCS Railroad. The project concept will include constructing new roadways, bridges, signs and lighting, and modifying existing roadways. Aesthetic design features will be given consideration relative to the surrounding area.

This will be an open house format meeting with no formal presentations. The public is invited to visit anytime during the scheduled hours to view exhibits, ask questions, and offer comments.