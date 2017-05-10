The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will be conducting a public meeting in an open house style format for the Jimmie Davis Bridge May 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Barksdale Baptist Church, 1714 Jimmie Davis Highway in Bossier City.

The project area extends from East Dixie Meadow Road in Caddo Parish to US 71 (Barksdale Boulevard) in Bossier Parish.

An Environmental Assessment (EA) was previously completed for the project and a Finding of No Significant Impact was issued July 2015. The purpose of the public meeting is to present:

1) A new proposed alternative to be considered in a Supplemental EA

2) The possibility of a toll on the new bridge

The meeting will include a looping presentation that describes the project, as well as stations at which attendees can speak informally with members of the project team.

Comments and suggestions will be accepted from all interested parties to help ensure that the project team addresses the full range of environmental issues during the Supplemental EA study process. The public meeting is scheduled:

All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend. Should anyone require special assistance due to a disability, please send a request at least five (5) working days prior to the public meeting by mail, email or telephone. Public comments will be collected during the meeting and may also be submitted by mail, email or telephone to the project team by June 9, 2017 to be included in the official transcript of the public meeting.

Comments must include the name and address of the person making the comment. Please see the contact information listed below:

Mail:

Jimmie Davis Bridge Route 511

Supplemental EA

P.O. Box 56845

New Orleans, LA 70156

Email:

jimmiedavisbridgeroute511@ gmail.com

Phone:

1-877-280-8774