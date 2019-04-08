Downey named new superintendent for Bossier Schools

Mitch Downey has been named the new superintendent for Bossier Parish Schools.

The announcement was made in a special meeting Monday night. The vote was unanimous.

“I am humbled. I appreciate your support, I appreciate the people who work for Bossier Parish School System and their passion. I appreciate the board for this opportunity,” said Downey.

He thanked God, his mother and father, and his wife and family. He noted several people who had impacted his life, saying they saw something in him that he didn’t see. He pledged to extend that opportunity to others.

“This is not about me. This is about us and the opportunities we have moving forward. There’s nothing great about Mitch Downey, but when we work together, we can accomplish great things,” Downey said.

After the second round of initial interviews concluded April 2, the Bossier Parish School Board had narrowed the six candidates vying to be the next superintendent to Downey, who had been serving as interim superintendent, and Victor Mainiero, executive director of School Performance for Caddo Parish Schools.

After holding the final round of interviews Monday, April 8 between Downey and Mainiero, the Bossier Parish School Board entered executive session to make their final decision.

Three local candidates were interviewed April 1 — Downey, Mainiero, and Dr. Vicki Younger, principal of Central Park Elementary School in Bossier City.

The following night, the three out-of-town candidates were interviewed — Brian T. Binggeli, former superintendent of the Plano Independent School District; Elizabeth Swinford, CEO/consultant for PD Remix of Forrest Hills, NY; and Clarence M. Robinson, superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District in Arkansas.

Downey replaces Scott Smith who retired in February.