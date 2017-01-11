Old Bossier re-envisioning work about five months from completion

Amanda Simmons

Work on the multi-million dollar downtown re-envisioning project continues in Bossier.

Special projects coordinator Pam Glorioso said the city is nine months into the project and has set a projected completion date of June 1, 2017.

“The project has come along very well,” Glorioso said.

At this stage, all of the underground utilities have been installed on Barksdale Boulevard. Current utilities projects are being done on Arcadia, Mansfield and Monroe Street. Once installed, the asphalt will be laid from Watson Street to Hamilton Road and on those three side roads. The final sidewalks will also be poured and completed starting at Traffic Street.

There are more road closures ahead this spring.

“We anticipate shutting down the entire street in May for a period of no more than two weeks for the final asphalt to be laid,” Glorioso said. “People are driving on just a base right now.”

Concurrently, work on the plaza will be done from Monroe to Arcadia.

“The public will be able to see the demolition of the old red brick buildings, which were originally the United Methodist Church buildings on Ogilvie Street and Monroe,” Glorioso said. “We just awarded the demolition of six other houses that we’ve acquired in that area so it’s going to change the footprint of it a little bit just seeing all that go down.”

Demolition is said to be done soon, although no specific date has been set.

“With the crazy weather we’ve had, I’m not sure when we’ll see a machine hit the ground on that project,” Glorioso added. “In 60 days, I look to see it on the ground.”