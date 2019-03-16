Dr. John Fleming sworn in as assistant secretary of commerce for economic development

WASHINGTON – Dr. John C. Fleming of Minden, was sworn in Friday as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. The action follows the March 7th U.S. Senate vote to confirm Fleming as the new administrator of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

A four term U.S. Congressman serving Louisiana’s 4th Congressional district from January 2009, to January 2017, Fleming is also a physician, businessman and former Webster Parish coroner.

As head of EDA, Dr. Fleming will be responsible for fulfilling the agency’s mission of leading the federal economic development agenda.

“John’s diverse experience as an entrepreneur, veteran, physician and former U.S. Congressman make him an excellent choice to lead EDA,” said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. “I look forward to working with John on advancing the President’s economic agenda at the Department of Commerce.”

“I am honored to continue my service to the nation in the role of Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development and I thank the U.S. Senate for their vote of confidence,” said Assistant Secretary Fleming. “I am very excited about this opportunity because it allows me to use my broad and deep background as an entrepreneur, veteran, physician, and former U.S. Congressman to serve the American people.”

Prior to joining the Department of Commerce, Dr. Fleming served as a deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overseeing technology modernization efforts.