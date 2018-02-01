Dr. Kristy Waltman first woman elected chief of staff at Willis-Knighton

Kristy M. Waltman, MD, FACOG, has been elected chief of staff of the Willis-Knighton Health System medical staff. She is the first woman in the health system’s history to serve in this position

As chief of staff Dr. Waltman serves as primary physician leader of the medical staff, representing the views, policies, needs and grievances that may occur within the medical staff. She is also responsible for reporting on the medical activities of the staff to the board of trustees and chief executive officer.

Dr. Waltman is a partner at Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists and has been in practice in Shreveport since 1998. She is a graduate of Baylor University in Waco and earned her medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport. As a founding member of Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists, she has helped the practice grow to include six obstetrician/gynecologists and five women’s health nurse practitioners.

As her schedule permits, Dr. Waltman has been involved in community activities, particularly those involving women’s health.

Dr. Waltman and her husband, Jason, are parents of a daughter.