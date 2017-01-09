UPDATE: Swensen has died as a result of her injuries following the crash. The original news story is below.

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident Saturday that left a woman with life threatening injuries after the SUV she was driving crashed into a water filled ditch.

Police and fire personnel were called to the 7200 block of East Texas Street at approximately 5 PM Saturday in reference to a single vehicle crash.

Investigators say Melissa S. Swensen, 38, of Morehead, Minn., was traveling eastbound on East Texas Street when she lost control, causing her vehicle to travel across the westbound lanes of traffic, crash through a guardrail and rollover upside down into a ditch filled with water.

Upon arriving on the scene, police and fire department personnel immediately jumped into the ditch and upright the vehicle before removing Swensen.

She was transported to University Health in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation.