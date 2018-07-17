The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is advising motorists that Airline Drive will see a week-long lane closure beginning the end of this week.

DOTD noted that beginning on Friday, July 20, the southbound outside lane of Airline Drive at Shed Road, including the Airline Drive southbound right turn lane to west bound Shed Road, will be closed beginning at 9 p.m.

Shed Road will be closed from Airline Drive to Doctors Drive. The north bound left turn lane to Shed Road will also be closed.