The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is advising motorists that Airline Drive will see a week-long lane closure beginning the end of this week.
DOTD noted that beginning on Friday, July 20, the southbound outside lane of Airline Drive at Shed Road, including the Airline Drive southbound right turn lane to west bound Shed Road, will be closed beginning at 9 p.m.
Shed Road will be closed from Airline Drive to Doctors Drive. The north bound left turn lane to Shed Road will also be closed.
This work is expected to last seven days.
This work is associated with the widening of Shed Road.
DOTD advises of an alternate route for eastbound Shed Road traffic — travel east on Misty Lane, north on Hollow Lane to Shed Road.
Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.