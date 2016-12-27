In an effort to combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G plans to conduct a DWI/Seatbelt checkpoint on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, from approximately 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.

Troop G’s mission will be to find and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others. Additionally, they will be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists in an effort to reduce the number of traffic related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt.

Each year, on Louisiana’s highways, numerous people are killed or seriously injured in automobile crashes that involve impaired drivers and unrestrained motorists. In 2015, 48% of the fatal crashes in Troop G involved impaired drivers and nearly 60% involved motorists that were improperly restrained or not restrained at all. Motorists are asked to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone or to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.