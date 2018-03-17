From the Bossier City Police Department and Staff Reports:

FATALITY CRASH ON INTERSTATE 20 AT BENTON ROAD

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning March 17, 2018, the Bossier City Police Department responded to a fatality crash that occurred in the westbound lane of Interstate 20 at the Benton Rd. intersection.

A pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a tractor trailer truck. The pickup truck then crashed into a third vehicle, a passenger car. Once the pickup truck crashed into the passenger car, it spun into the center divider and went airborne falling approximately 40ft. and landing upside down on the ground below, slightly east of the Benton Road overpass near the railroad tracks on Barksdale Boulevard.

The Bossier City Police Department Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 32 year old Jeremy Moore of Dubach, LA. Moore was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pickup truck had three additional passengers that have been transported to University Health in Shreveport. All three are listed in serious condition.

The driver of the tractor trailer truck and it’s passenger sustained no injuries.

The driver of the car and it’s passenger were transported to Willis Knighton Bossier with minor injuries.

Interstate 20 westbound at Benton Road was closed for about four hours following the accident. The roadway reopened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Though the case is still under investigation, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Bossier Press-Tribune will post updates to this report as further details are made available.