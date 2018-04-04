From The Bossier City Fire Department:

The Bossier City Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday morning that damaged a local business.

Fire crews were called to Collins Millworks the 3800 block of East Texas Street at about 6:20 am. The first crews to arrive on the scene reported flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters made entry into the building and quickly extinguished the fire before it was able to spread further throughout the workshop.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.