An apparent home invasion in Bossier City shortly after midnight Thursday resulted in one dead and two more injured.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Thursday, the Bossier City Police responded to a shooting at a residence in the 1100 block of Peach Street. Upon arrival officers found one Hispanic male dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

While searching the residence, officers found another gunshot victim, this time with a wound to the arm. Officers made contact with a third victim at the residence that was apparently beaten.

Both victims were taken to University Health for treatment; their injuries are non-life threatening.

Bossier City Police Detectives are currently processing the crime scene, as well as interviewing the two victims, who are expected to be released from University Health today.

As of now investigators believe the incident possibly started out as a home invasion, and are running down any leads they may have to the incident.

Updates will be provided once family notification is conducted.