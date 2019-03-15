Early voting begins Saturday for the March 30 election

BATON ROUGE — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is encouraging all eligible Louisianians to consider voting early in the special general/municipal primary election. Early voting begins Saturday, March 16 and continues through Saturday, March 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, March 17.

For the special general, there are three candidate runoffs in state representative districts 17, 18 and 62 in seven parishes. There are 42 candidate races and 33 propositions in 30 parishes for the municipal primary.

Voters should utilize Louisiana’s award-winning smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as what’s on their ballot. Voters can also access this information in our Voter Portal by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations, visithttps://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet, the new smartphone app by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Poll commissioners have received training regarding the digital license as an acceptable form of picture ID.

Election Day for the special general/municipal primary is Saturday, March 30 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.