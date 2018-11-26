Early voting for Dec. 8 election now open

BATON ROUGE— Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is encouraging all eligible Louisianians to consider voting early in the open general/special primary election.

Early voting began Saturday, Nov. 24 and continues through Saturday, Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“The holidays are here, so many voters will need to take advantage of early voting due to additional commitments,” said Secretary Ardoin. “Voters don’t need an excuse to take advantage of early voting, and I hope they will remember the importance of their vote.”

There are 134 candidate runoffs in 47 parishes across the state. Of the remaining 17 parishes, eight only have secretary of state on the ballot and nine have secretary of state and a proposition on the ballot.

Voters should utilize Louisiana’s award-winning smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as what’s on their ballot. Voters can also access this information in our Voter Portal by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations, visithttps://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet, the new smartphone app by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Poll commissioners have received training regarding the digital license as an acceptable form of picture ID.

Election Day for the open general/special primary is Saturday, Dec. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact the Elections Division by calling 800.883.2805 or emailing elections@sos.la.gov.