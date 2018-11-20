East Bank Shop Small Market set for Saturday

Get all your holiday shopping done in one place while supporting local small business this weekend.

The new East Bank Market is hosting its first event in the district with a Shop Small Market this weekend.

The East Bank Market’s official Grand Opening is scheduled for March 2019

The East Bank Shop Small Market is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the East Bank Plaza, 665 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City.

More than 50 local small businesses will showcase their wares for this one day special event, including market goods, food trucks, kids activities, live music, free swag, and more.

The event is sponsored by by InstaGraham Events, The Bossier Chamber of Commerce, and the Bossier Arts Council.