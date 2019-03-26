Easter Egg Hunt at the American Rose Center set for April 13

The American Rose Center will feature a fun and relaxing Easter event for families on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8877 Jefferson Paige Rd. Rain date is Sunday, April 14 from 2-5 p.m.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. and cost is $5 per person or $20 per carload. The day will feature Easter-themed games with prizes for children to play, face painting, and a bounce house. Children can take a seed ball to plant at home or plant seeds in an egg, do a nature scavenger hunt and receive some rose education. There will also be additional vendors with activities and information for guests.

Prizes will be awarded to the children finding the Silver and Gold eggs in each age category. Hunt times are as follows:

Ages 1-2: 11:00

Ages 3-4, 11:30

Ladybug Release at noon

Ages 5-7, 1:00

Ages 8-10, 1:30

Children will be invited to help us release 22,000 environmentally-friendly ladybugs into the gardens to help protect our roses from harmful insects.

Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $10 each and rides on the Roseland Express will be $5. Concessions will be available for purchase on the grounds.