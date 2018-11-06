Education and Innovation Luncheon to inform about growing cyber field

As a part of the Bossier Chamber’s Innovation North LA initiative, they are highlighting the area’s efforts to be a leader in the emerging field of cyber security. To discuss how the workforce of tomorrow is being created for cyber, the Chamber will host the Education & Innovation Luncheon: Cultivating Generation Cyber on Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CenturyLink Center.

Attendees will hear from Kevin Nolten, member of the Workforce Development, Education and Public Outreach Committee of the Louisiana Cyber Commission and NICERC Director of Academic Outreach, as well as, from three student speakers studying cyber. Kylie Kalinowski came from Michigan to get her cyber degree at La Tech and Devin Quebodeaux moved back to the area to pursue his cyber degree. The final student speaker, Christopher Smith, provides support for GDIT’s lab on La Tech’s campus. Each speaker will share their experiences and explain why they were inspired to choose this career path.

Nolten will serve as the Keynote Speaker for the event. He is responsible for the operations of NICERC, an organization charged with developing STEM, cyber and computer science curricula among other resources for K-12 educators, school districts, and state departments of education across the country.

“Cyber education is important in our community because we have the opportunity to educate and train the next generation’s cyber workforce,” Nolten said.

In addition to hearing from these guest speakers, attendees will also be able to visit vendor booths from higher ed institutions like LA Tech, Grambling, NSU, LSUS and BPCC, as well as NICERC. These participants will showcase the type of cyber technology and programming that is at each institution.

At the luncheon, scholarships will be awarded to Bossier and Caddo senior students who have expressed an interest in a cyber-related field of study. Scholarship sponsors include General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), Magee Resource Group and Northrop Grumman. Other high school students (freshman – juniors) will also be invited to learn more about what cyber opportunities are in our region.

This luncheon is one of many events during Innovation North LA, which will be held from Nov. 13-15. Come learn more about the innovators in our region! Don’t forget to check out the Bossier Chamber Facebook page and watch the video on 5 Ways Cyber is the Fastest Growing Workforce.