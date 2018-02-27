Edwards issues emergency declaration for flooding

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in several parishes across Louisiana as a result of severe weather and flooding. The emergency declaration is for Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bossier, Caddo, Grant, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita and Rapides parishes.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) continues to support local emergency managers as concerns grow regarding river flooding across several areas of the state. GOHSEP activated its Crisis Action Team (CAT) last week to help provide assistance at the local level. GOHSEP has helped supply more than 100,000 sandbags, provided river and weather reports to our statewide emergency partners and held conference calls with the first parishes expected to be impacted by the river flooding.

“We typically see these types of river issues develop during this time of year,” Edwards said. “Recent heavy rains in Louisiana and other parts of the country with rivers that impact Louisiana has increased the urgency to prepare for this emergency. Many parishes in north Louisiana are taking action now. We urge the public to do the same if you live or work in an area where river flooding is a concern. Heavy rain and possible severe weather are possible again this week.”

Text of the emergency declaration is available by clicking here.

The rising water is due to the flooding of the Red River Valley area which GOHSEP has been closely monitoring.

Residents are encouraged to monitor information and resources provided by GOHSEP, local emergency managers, the National Weather Service (NWS) and local media to track possible flooding or severe weather.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry advises farmers to start taking the necessary precautions now to protect their livestock and equipment.

“Cattlemen should be prepared to move livestock, feeding capability and equipment to higher ground, if necessary,” said Louisiana Agriculture Comm. Mike Strain. “Excessive rainfall could cause flooding issues in areas that historically flood. It is always important to have a game plan for times such as this.”

Everyone, please remember to avoid flooded roadways. Do not remove or drive around barricades. It only takes a few inches of moving water to sweep a car of a road. A flooded roadway is also more prone to collapse.

Visit www.511la.org for road updates during an emergency. Keep your phones charged and near you while the threat continues in order to receive potential emergency messaging.