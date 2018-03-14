Edwards signs agreement between LCTCS, LDE and JAG Louisiana providing scholarships

BATON ROUGE – At a Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) board meeting, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an agreement today recognizing a new partnership between Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), the Louisiana Department of Education (LDE) and LCTCS. The new partnership establishes a $500 one-time scholarship for every student who earns a high school diploma and completes the JAG Louisiana program.

“Results driven programs like JAG are exactly the type of programs we should be continue to invest in,” said Gov. Edwards. “Even more importantly, we should invest in students who are gaining the education and training that will make them competitive for opportunities right here in our community and technical colleges.”

In the agreement the three groups express their commitment to ensuring that at-risk youth have the support they need to overcome personal, academic, economic and social barriers that could prevent them from earning secondary and post-secondary credentials. This agreement formally recognizes that through a strong partnership JAG Louisiana, LDE and the LCTCS can mutually achieve their missions.

“We are honored to provide JAG graduates with an opportunity to attend our colleges,” said Dr. Monty Sullivan, LCTCS system president. “These students have demonstrated a considerable amount of resolve and shown the ability to achieve in school while blocking out distractions. They are the future leaders of our great state, and we want to do everything we can to support them as they transition into college.”