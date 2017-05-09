In an early Tuesday afternoon signing ceremony led by Airline High Principal

Jason Rowland and Athletic Director Ronnie Coker, eight of the school’s senior

student athletes moved both their academic and athletic careers to the next level by signing college scholarship offers with their schools of choice.

The signing ceremony was held in the school library in front of a very large crowd of fellow students, parents, relatives, friends and school staff members.

The student athletes signing scholarship offers on Tuesday afternoon are:

Seth Papineau – Track/Cross Country – Adams State University

Chase Hodges – Baseball – Panola College

Caroline Olson – Soccer – Centenary College

Gin Pau – Soccer – Centenary College

Annalise Jones – Cross Country – LSU Shreveport

Nic Lane – Football – Mc Murry University

Josh Smith-Football – Mc Murry University

Christian Walden – Wrestling – West Point

Video footage of the signing ceremony can be found on Bossier Press-Tribune’s

Facebook Page (Bossier Press Tribune)

Photos By Randy Brown – Bossier Press-Tribune