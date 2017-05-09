In an early Tuesday afternoon signing ceremony led by Airline High Principal
Jason Rowland and Athletic Director Ronnie Coker, eight of the school’s senior
student athletes moved both their academic and athletic careers to the next level by signing college scholarship offers with their schools of choice.
The signing ceremony was held in the school library in front of a very large crowd of fellow students, parents, relatives, friends and school staff members.
The student athletes signing scholarship offers on Tuesday afternoon are:
Seth Papineau – Track/Cross Country – Adams State University
Chase Hodges – Baseball – Panola College
Caroline Olson – Soccer – Centenary College
Gin Pau – Soccer – Centenary College
Annalise Jones – Cross Country – LSU Shreveport
Nic Lane – Football – Mc Murry University
Josh Smith-Football – Mc Murry University
Christian Walden – Wrestling – West Point
Video footage of the signing ceremony can be found on Bossier Press-Tribune’s
Facebook Page (Bossier Press Tribune)
Photos By Randy Brown – Bossier Press-Tribune