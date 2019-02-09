Eight parish wrestlers reach finals in state tournament; Parkway leads Division II

Seven wrestlers from Parkway and one from Airline advanced to the finals in their respective weight classes Saturday in the AllState Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State tournament at the CenturyLink Center.

In the Division II team competition as of around 1:30 Saturday, Parkway was in first with 261 points followed by Teurlings Catholic with 226 and North DeSoto with 188.

Parkway and Teurlings Catholic tied for the Division II title last season with 244.5 points each. Teurlings Catholic has five wrestlers in the finals.

Several parish wrestlers were still battling for third and fifth place in their respective weight divisions Saturday afternoon.

The finals matches get started after the opening ceremonies and introductions in the final session of the state tournament at 5 p.m.

Parkway’s Division II finalists are Joshua Keeler (106 pounds), Trey Fontenot (120), Darryl Nicholas Jr. (126), Kaleb Garcia (160), Carson Sanders (170), Connor Cloinger (220) and Dezrel Eloph (285).

Airline’s Peyton Bass, the No. 2 seed, advanced to the finals in the Division I 126-pound weight class with a pin of Byrd’s Demetri Teddlie in 4 minutes, 39 seconds. He faces top seed Luke Eccles of Jesuit in the finals.

Keeler, the No. 2 seed, pinned Belle Chasse’s Nicholas McClendon in the semifinals. He will take on No. 1 Glenn Price of Archbishop Shaw in the finals.

Fontenot, the No. 1 seed, downed Belle Chasse’s Francisco Castro 8-4 in his semifinal match. He faces No. 2 Clayton Hill of Live Oak for the title.

Nicholas, the No. 2 seed, pinned Ben Franklin’s Sasha Roberton in 3:37 in the semifinals. He takes on No. 4 Colten Sonnier of Teurlings Catholic in the finals.

Garcia, the No. 2 seed, defeated Live Oak’s Nawab Singh 7-1 in his semifinal match. He faces No. 1 Taylor Clay in the finals.

Sanders, the No. 2 seed, defeated Teurlings Catholic’s Vaugn Romero 8-2 in the semifinals. He faces No. 1 Kendrell Williams of Carencro in the finals.

Cloinger, the No. 1 seed, pinned Sam Houston’s Kanyn Barton in 21 seconds in his semifinal. He takes on No. 2 David Norris of DeLaSalle in the finals.

Eloph, the No. 2 seed, defeated Archbishop Rummel’s Jordon Williams by technical fall (19-3) in the semifinals. He faces No. 1 Miles Santiago of Teurlings Catholic in the finals.