Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched this past weekend to the residence of an elderly couple in Princeton who reported a vehicle break-in…well, almost.

A couple of thieves did enter the carport at this couple’s residence around 5:30 a.m. on March 31. The suspects tried to open the car doors, but they were locked. The would-be burglars then left the residence. And it was all caught on surveillance video.

The video clearly shows one suspect attempting to open the driver’s side door of a vehicle parked in a carport in the 1800 block of Kirkview Drive in Duck Island Community in Princeton early Saturday morning. A second suspect can faintly be seen on video on the other side of the vehicle, appearing to try and open the passenger side door. But because this 70-year-old homeowner had locked his vehicle, the thieves got away…emptyhanded.

However, Bossier detectives received reports of other vehicle burglaries in the Princeton area that same weekend, as well as other vehicle burglaries in other neighborhoods and subdivisions over the past few weeks.

“Vehicle burglaries happen because of two primary factors…criminals and unlocked vehicles,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “If you lock your vehicle, you are no longer an easy target, and thieves will typically move on to the next vehicle.”

You can see a video of the incident below:

Detectives are asking if anyone knows the suspect in the surveillance video or has information about this crime or other vehicle burglaries to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.