Election reminders in Second Circuit Court of Appeal vote Saturday

BATON ROUGE — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, March 30 is Election Day. For the special general, there are three candidate runoffs in state representative districts 17, 18 and 62 in seven parishes.

There are 42 candidate races and 33 propositions in 30 parishes for the municipal primary. In Bossier, Second Circuit Court of Appeals will be decided on between Judge Jeff Thompson and Jason Brown.

In preparation for Saturday’s Election Day activities, Secretary Ardoin is encouraging voters to remember:

