Election reminders in Second Circuit Court of Appeal vote Saturday

BATON ROUGE — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, March 30 is Election Day. For the special general, there are three candidate runoffs in state representative districts 17, 18 and 62 in seven parishes.
There are 42 candidate races and 33 propositions in 30 parishes for the municipal primary. In Bossier, Second Circuit Court of Appeals will be decided on between Judge Jeff Thompson and Jason Brown.
In preparation for Saturday’s Election Day activities, Secretary Ardoin is encouraging voters to remember:
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters can also sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.