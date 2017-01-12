(Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigator Deputy Becky Fohl was on hand to demonstrate work the CSI team does daily to solve crimes during the Elm Grove Elementary School Career Fair held Jan. 6./Photo courtesy of Elm Grove Elementary students)

It’s a questions we’ve all been asked at least once during our childhood — what do you want to be when you grow up?

Students at Elm Grove Elementary School engaged in a hands on career day last week that brought the world of STEM right to their fingertips. What they found is that the possibilities are endless.

Third grader Daina Mills wants to be a nurse because she loves helping people. Khloe Reeves, also a third grader, wants to become a veterinarian because she loves animals and wants to take care of them when they are sick.

Curmicah Murphy wants to play professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“My big brother plays basketball and I like shooting hoops with him,” Murphy, a fifth grader, said. “It will take hard work and a lot of practice. I have to do good in school, too.”

It was a proud moment for career fair coordinator and fifth grade teacher Tim Mallien. He said this year’s fair far exceeded last year’s event.

The school welcomed local businesses to share how they utilize science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in their career field. The goal was to increase knowledge of STEM-related careers, give students a sense of what skills, values and training are needed, provide a better understanding of strong work ethic and to make a vital connection between education and real world careers.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students were invited to try hands-on activities at each career station in the gymnasium.

“We want to expose them to career fields they may have never considered before,” Mallien said. “This is a way for them to think about their future. The hands-on activities definitely help.”

This year’s fair had industry specialists in photography, dental, medical, police, real estate, news (print and tv), military and manufacturing.