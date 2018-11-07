Elm Grove Middle get grant for PocketLabs STEM classes

Elm Grove Middle School STEM teachers Spencer Kiper and Rebekah Gibbs were in for a big surprise recently upon learning they are the latest winners of the $1,000 KTBS One Class At a Time grant.

The dynamic duo wrote a proposal to purchase six PocketLabs for their STEM classes, which are essentially mini laboratories that fit in the palm of your hand.

Elm Grove students will be able to explore motion, weather, chemistry and more, inspiring them to think like true scientists and engineers.

“Mrs. Rebekah Gibbs and I couldn’t be more excited to use the new PocketLabs to connect our students to the science and data around them,” Kiper said. “With Mr. Cameron Beckham, we hope to use the newly-purchased PocketLabs to develop a curriculum that will be shared nationwide with other STEM educators.”