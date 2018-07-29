Elm Grove STEM teacher is Louisiana’s 2019 Teacher of the Year

Baton Rouge. LA – A Bossier Parish teacher brought home top honors at the Louisiana Department of Education’s 12th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala Friday night in

Spencer Kiper, of Elm Grove Middle School in Bossier Parish, was named the 2019 State Teacher of the Year.

Kiper, who serves as a science, math, engineering and technology (STEM) teacher and advocate, teaches STEM enrichment to more than 100 middle school students at Elm Grove, and is an adjunct professor at Louisiana State University at Shreveport in the fields of Educational Technology and STEM Education.

For four consecutive summers, Kiper has worked as a professional development specialist for the Space Academy for Educators program at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., where he inspires other educators to engage in high-impact STEM instructional practices.

An LSUS graduate, Kiper holds a bachelor’s degree in Secondary English and Biology Education, a master’s degree in Educational Technology from the American College of Education; and a graduate certificate in Cyber and STEM Education from Louisiana Tech University.

When he is not teaching, Kiper is an active volunteer and mentor in Civil Air Patrol and was awarded the National Aerospace Educator of the Year award in 2016.

Dr. Eric Davis, of Wossman High School in the City of Monroe School District, was named the 2019 State Principal of the Year.

In addition to announcing the overall state winners, the Department named the 2019 State Elementary, Middle and High School Teacher and Principal of the Year winners.

The 2019 Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Tasha Jolivette-Jones of Coteau Elementary School in Iberia Parish; the 2019 Middle School Teacher of the Year is Kathryn M. Ferguson of Youree Dr. Middle Advanced Placement Magnet School in Caddo Parish; and the 2019 High School Teacher of the Year is Stephen Goodly of Warren Easton Senior High School in Orleans Parish.

The 2019 Elementary School Principal of the Year is Kim Canezaro of Belle Chasse High School in Pointe Coupee Parish; the 2019 Middle School Principal of the Year is Dr. Holly Castile of Grand Lake School in Cameron Parish; and the 2019 High School Principal of the Year is Victoria McMullen-Dunn of East Feliciana High School in East Feliciana Parish.

Spencer Kiper