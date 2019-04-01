Eta State Convention chairs meet at Notini’s

Convention co-chairs for the upcoming Eta State (Louisiana) Convention met recently at Notini’s in Bossier City to finalize plans for the April 26-27 meeting in Bossier City,

Teachers from throughout Louisiana will meet and host special guest Kappa Kappa Iota National President Jennifer Otradovec, who is a teacher in Bolivar, Mo.

Various activities and tours are planned for the weekend as well as a business meeting on Saturday when newly elected officers will be installed.



Pictured discussing details of the Eta State Kappa Kappa Iota Professional Teachers Organization are the following: seated-Barbara McKenzie and Ginger Bryan-Convention Co-Chairs with (standing) Wanda Huhn former National and State president of Kappa Kappa Iota. All of these ladies are from Bossier.