Gingerbread House Bossier/Caddo Children’s Advocacy Center will present the movie “Priceless” at Robinson Film Center on Thursday, September 28, at 5:30 p.m.

The non-profit brought this awareness film to our community in collaboration with Robinson Film Center and the Community Foundation of North Louisiana to spotlight the reality of human sex trafficking in communities across the country.

In addition to watching the movie, patrons will have the opportunity to learn how Gingerbread House works in our community to combat this serious issue. A special Q&A Session comprised of a multidisciplinary panel of representatives from the Gingerbread House, Purchased: Not For Sale, the FBI, Caddo Juvenile Services, and the FREE Coalition will follow the movie.

In the 2016 drama inspired by true events, James Stevens agrees to drive a box truck on a one-time trip for cash. However, when he discovers his cargo is human, he is compelled to save two frightened sisters who are unaware of the danger in their path.

“Our goal is to make a broader segment of community aware of the reality of human sex trafficking and the steps we are taking to combat it in our community,” said Jessica Milan Miller, Gingerbread House Executive Director. “We are grateful to have Robinson Film Center and the Community Foundation of Northwest Louisiana partner with us on this first-time event.”

Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased online at robinsonfilmcenter.org or at the door until sold out. For more information about Gingerbread House, its mission and the services the organization provides, please visit gingerbreadhousecac.com.