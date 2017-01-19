The Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College will present a faculty piano duet recital, featuring Gulya Chandler and Joy Ratcliff, at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, February 7 in the BPCC Performing Arts Theatre, 6220 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA. This recital is free and open to the public. The repertoire will include Sonata in D Major, K. 448/365a, by W. A. Mozart; Petite Suite, by Claude Debussy; and Tangos, by Piazolla.

Gulya Chandler is a graduate of Kazan State Conservatory (Russia), where she earned Bachelor and Master of Arts Degrees in music and has also completed the MAT program at Centenary College of Louisiana. She teaches piano, music theory, music appreciation, music history, and class piano at BPCC. Chandler maintains a private piano studio and has taught piano in the Centenary Piano Prep Program. She frequently performs and accompanies in recitals. She is the current Vice President of the Louisiana Music Teachers Association and is a nationally certified teacher of music through the Music Teachers National Association.

Joy Ratcliff holds a Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance, magna cum laude, from Centenary College of Louisiana where she studied with Dr. Donald Rupert. Her master’s degree is from San Jose State University where she studied with Ms. Aiko Onishi. Post-graduate study includes a Rotary Fellowship to study piano in Lyon, France where she studied with Jean Martin. In addition to her teaching responsibilities of Class Piano and Applied Private Piano at BPCC, Ratcliff has taught piano, music theory and pedagogy at Centenary College. She has also performed numerous solo recitals and has served as an accompanist in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Most recently she performed in the orchestra of the River City Repertory production of “Gray Gardens”.

Ratcliff and Chandler most recently performed as duo-pianists for the Sunday Afternoon Musicale group in Shreveport. If you have never had an opportunity to attend a piano recital with two grand pianos on stage, this is a wonderful opportunity.

For more information on this free Faculty Recital or the Music Program at BPCC, contact Dr. Michael D. Hart at 678-6146.