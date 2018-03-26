Those wishing to participate as vendors in Shreveport Farmers’ Market are urged to attend the 2018 Annual Meeting for Potential Vendors.

The Shreveport Farmers’ Market is a growers-only market. The fresh produce offered for sale must be grown by the seller (or someone in their immediate family) within a 100-mile radius of the market.

The meeting for farmers, gardeners, ranchers, and others involved in the production of agricultural products is Tuesday, April 10. Those interested in selling home-made goods such as jams, jellies, sausage made from purchased meats, frozen or preserved vegetables, baked goods, and other products will meet Wednesday, April 11. The meeting Thursday, April 12 is for vendors of hot foods to be consumed at the market, and food trucks.

All meetings will take place at 6 p.m. on their respective days at Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant, on the corner of Clyde Fant and Crockett in downtown Shreveport. Opening day for the market is June 2. For more details, contact Noma Fowler-Sandlin, market manager, at (318) 455-5788, or farmersmarket@redriverrevel.com.