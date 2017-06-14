Financial reports have been released by the House Ethics Committee on the House District 8 race between Raymond Crews and Robbie Gatti.

In the final reporting period, Crews out-raised and out-spent Gatti during the stretch run to the runoff election on April 29.

Crews raised $38,750 and spent $71,515 during that period. Gatti raised $28,654 and spent $64,008. But for the entire election, Gatti was the big spender, putting $174,718 into the race, while Crews spent $142,501.

Gatti raised more money than Crews. He raised $191,503 compared to $152,403 raised by Crews, who did not put any of his own money into the race.

In the end, however, Gatti was fighting a losing battle as most political pundits predicted Crews would win easily. He did. Crews defeated Gatti 64 to 36%.

Raymond Crews from April 10 through May 29

Total Receipts – $38,750.

Total Expenditures – $71,515.

Funds on Hand as of May 29 – $5,134.

From January 1 through May 29

Cash on Hand at Beginning – $0

Total Receipts – $152,403.

Total Expenditures – $142,501.

Funds on Hand as of May 29 – $5,134.

Robbie Gatti from April 10 through May 29

Total Receipts – $28,654.

Total Expenditures – $64,008 of which $30,000 was a loan repayment.

Funds on Hand as of May 29 – $2,790.

From January 1 through May 29

Cash on Hand at Beginning – $0.

Total Receipts – $191,503 of which $51,579 was a personal loan to his committee.

Total Expenditures – $174,718 of which $30,000 was a loan repayment.

Funds on Hand as of May 29 — $2,790.

Not-so-Special Session?

It was as if the members of the Louisiana House of Representatives were having a good time in Baton Rouge and did not want to go home.

House members refused to compromise with the Senate’s budget plan. The bone of contention was the Senate’s spending of $206 million in a budget of $29 billion.

House leaders fought to place $206 million on reserve as a cushion in the event of a midyear budget deficit. The Senate spent its time opposing efforts to withhold existing dollars from state services and programs and a two percent pay raise for state employees.

The final day of the Regular Session began with optimism, but quickly evolved into a day of frustration and he Regular Session ended without a budget being passed.

Lou Gehrig Burnett is a seasoned veteran of national and local politics. He publishes Fax-Net Update, a weekly political newsletter.