LSU Health Shreveport’s Feist-Weiller Cancer Center is partnering with Bailey’s Jewelers to fight cancer for May’s Melanoma Awareness Month.
Paul Little and Gary Bailey, owners of Bailey’s Jewelers in Bossier City, lost a loved one to melanoma. In memory of Gary’s daughter, Dana Bailey Coya, Bailey’s Jewelers will donate 10 percent of all sales in May to Feist-Weiller Cancer Center.
Feist-Weiller’s Partners in Wellness Mobile Clinics will offer free cancer screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Friday in May at Bailey’s Jewelers, located at 2934 East Texas Street, #100.
No appointments are necessary for the free screenings, which will include:
- May 5 & 26: Skin cancer and head & neck cancer checks. There are no restrictions on these screenings – all ages are welcome.
- May 12: Mammograms. For these screenings, women must be over the age of 40 with no symptoms of breast cancer.
- May 19: Prostate screenings with PSA blood tests. These screenings are open to African-American men over the age of 50 and Caucasian men over the age of 55.