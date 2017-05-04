LSU Health Shreveport’s Feist-Weiller Cancer Center is partnering with Bailey’s Jewelers to fight cancer for May’s Melanoma Awareness Month.

Paul Little and Gary Bailey, owners of Bailey’s Jewelers in Bossier City, lost a loved one to melanoma. In memory of Gary’s daughter, Dana Bailey Coya, Bailey’s Jewelers will donate 10 percent of all sales in May to Feist-Weiller Cancer Center.

Feist-Weiller’s Partners in Wellness Mobile Clinics will offer free cancer screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Friday in May at Bailey’s Jewelers, located at 2934 East Texas Street, #100.

No appointments are necessary for the free screenings, which will include: